Very Light Rain Thundershowers In Parts Of Western UP, Mercury Hovers Around Normal Levels

Lucknow: Very light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, but there was no major fluctuation in day temperatures in the state on Monday, according to the weather department.

The weather remained dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh and the mercury hovered around normal levels in all divisions of the state, it said. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius at Churk, while Jhansi registered the highest temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius.

According to a MeT department forecast, weather will most likely remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning on Tuesday. It warned that dense fog is very likely at isolated places on Tuesday. —PTI