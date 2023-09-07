Very heavy rainfall activity likely over west MP, Maha & Gujarat in 3 days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over north Peninsular, central and adjoining east India during the next 3-4 days while heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely over west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat during next three days.



In the eastern region of the country, the weather forecast for the coming days indicates a pattern of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

“This weather is expected to prevail over Odisha and Jharkhand on Thursday and Friday, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall in Odisha on Thursday. Additionally, Bihar is expected to experience these conditions on Friday, while Gangetic West Bengal will see them on Thursday. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience such weather during September 10 to 11,” said the IMD.



In South India, a similar pattern of light to moderate rainfall is anticipated, with fairly widespread to widespread coverage.



“Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka will likely witness these conditions on Thursday, while Coastal Karnataka can expect them during Friday to September 10,” the weather forecast agency predicted.



South Interior Karnataka is also forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall on Friday, Saturday, and September 10, with the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe encountering these conditions from Thursday to September 11.



Moving to Central India, the region is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning.



“Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness this weather from Thursday to Saturday, Vidarbha on Thursday and Friday. Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are anticipated in west Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and in east Madhya Pradesh on Friday,” said the IMD.



In Western India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected.



“Marathwada can expect this weather on Thursday and Friday, Konkan and Goa from till September 11, and Madhya Maharashtra from Thursday to Saturday. The Gujarat region is also likely to experience these conditions till Saturday, with isolated instances of very heavy rainfall expected in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat Region on Thursday and Friday,” it said..



In the northeastern part of the country, the forecast calls for light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms.



“Isolated instances of heavy rainfall are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 11, with Arunachal Pradesh likely to see these conditions on Sunday,” said the IMD.



Finally, in Northwest India, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall likely in Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday.

—IANS