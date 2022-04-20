Very heavy rain alert: Himachal shuts schools; Uttarakhand asks people to move

New Delhi: Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are on alert following the weather office warning of 'very heavy rainfall' in the area for the next two days. The Himachal government ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Friday in Kangra and Mandi districts following the alert.

The Met office has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains in the northern plains and gangetic West Bengal over the next two days.

Although Uttarakhand has been receiving widespread rains, the warning is for heavy showers in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts.

Following the warning from the Met office, the state government has asked authorities in all the districts to be extra vigilant and have asked people living on the embankment areas of rivers to go to safer places.

Roads and bridges have been damaged at several places. Dehradun and districts of Uttarkashi and Udham Singh Nagar have been receiving heavy rains in the past 24 hours, forcing the district administration to step up vigil. Bajpur area in Udham Singh Nagar district is facing flood like situation, an official said.

In Bajpur, water-logging has become a major scourge with most busy thoroughfares and localities like Teachers colony, Beria road and Ramraj road getting inundated with rain water, he added.