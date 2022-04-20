Verdict On Baba's Bail Plea Reserved

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has reserved the verdict while completing the hearing on the bail plea of Pilot Baba stuck in a case of fraud. The case was heard in the single-judge bench of Justice Ravindra Methani.

Harish Pal, a resident of Gojajali, had lodged a complaint in the Jeolikote police station on November 25, 2008. According to his statement that Ikawa International Education along with Himanshu Rai, Pilot Baba and Ishrat Khan had promised to give him rupees fifty thousand five hundred rupees for operating a computer center in Talla Gethia, but later the promise was not met. The case was the filed against the accused. Earlier, the District and Sessions Court of Nainital had sent pilot Baba to jail, for which which he has filed a bail application in the High Court. Pilot Baba said in his bail petition that he was in Tokyo from 6 December 2006 to 4 January 2007. Himanshu Rai had purchased a farm on December 19, 2006 for and got it registered on December 20, under his fake signature.When he came to know of it in 2010, he filed a complaint with the Registrar Chit Fund Society, on which the Registrar gave order to register a case against Himanshu Rai on September 24, 2010, on which SHO Mukhani, took no action.