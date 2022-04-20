Miami: Venus Williams booked the first women`s quarter-final spot at the ATP and WTA tournament in Miami on Monday as she beat fourth seed Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 7-6 (7-1). The 34-year-old Williams is playing her home event for the 16th time and owns three titles. The American took the win despite 37 unforced errors in a match riddled with a dozen breaks of serve. Williams has never lost to former number one Wozniacki from Denmark and now stands 7-0 in the series. AFP
Venus Williams upsets Caroline Wozniacki in Miami
April20/ 2022
