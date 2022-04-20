Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said.

Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar eclipse, which is on June 21, when he spotted planet Venus near the sun at around 2 pm.

"I was excited to spot Venus at such a time. It was wonderful and lovely. In a long period of study about constellations and celestial bodies, this was the first time when I spotted planet Venus in the day," he said.

Generally, this planet can be seen during day time from the Himalayan region and that too when the weather is very clear, Bhattacharya said.

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, shines bright and is called morning star and evening star.

—PTI