Venezuela creates special commission to solve sanctions-induced crisis

Caracas: Venezuela's National Assembly established a Special Commission for Dialogue, Peace and National Reconciliation, made up of ruling coalition and opposition legislators, to resolve the economic crisis generated by US-led sanctions.

"We made an effort so that all political forces... in the national parliament joined this special commission," Jorge Rodriguez, president of the assembly and the commission, told reporters on Thursday.

Legislators will notify legislative bodies around the world of the commission's establishment, especially the main issues related to the unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela, said Rodriguez.

The commission "will be a tool to circumvent aggressive and illegitimate measures" against Venezuelans, he said.

Venezuela's newly-elected National Assembly, where the ruling coalition holds a majority, was sworn in on January 5.

--IANS