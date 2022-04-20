Venezuela's ruling coalition wins 253 legislative seats

Caracas: Venezuela's ruling coalition, led by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), obtained 253 of 277 seats in the National Assembly, following the December 6 legislative elections, poll officials said.

In an announcement on Thursday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said the coalition obtained 4,317,819 votes, representing 69.32 per cent of the ballots cast, reports Xinhua news agency.

The second most represented party is the social democratic Democratic Action (AD), which obtained 433,113 votes (6.95 per cent) and 11 seats in the National Assembly.

Avanzada Progresista (Progressive Front) and El Cambio (The Change) garnered three seats each.

The results of elections to fill three legislative seats representing indigenous peoples are yet to be announced.

Participation in legislative elections reached just over 30 per cent of the electorate, the CNE said.

The newly-elected National Assembly will convene on January 5, 2021.

—IANS