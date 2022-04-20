Velocity win toss, choose to bowl against Supernovas

Sharjah: Velocity on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bowl against Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Velocity captain Mithali Raj said that she expects it to be easier to chase in the second innings, considering the conditions on offer. Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, said that they were not dependent on the toss and would have been fine with either of the scenarios.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka

— IANS