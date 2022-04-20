Vehicles Towards Ramjanmabhoomi Banned

Ayodhya: As part of the stringent security measures ahead of the Supreme Court's crucial verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, starting Friday, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards the disputed site.

All the roads leading to Ramjanmabhoomi from Ayodhya have been closed for the vehicles except for families residing near it.

Only pilgrims and others, after thorough checking by the security personnel, are being allowed to go towards the Ram Janmabhoomi on foot. According to official sources here, no-four wheelers and two-wheelers are being allowed from Tehri Bazar. UP government has rushed senior IPS officer and ADG ( Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey to Ayodhya on Friday, who will be head of the security. On reaching Ayodhya, Mr Pandey held a meeting with the senior police officials of the district at the circuit house.

Several companies of central forces along with PAC and RAF have been deployed in the temple city besides ATS and snipers engaged.

The central forces have been asked to hold flag marches in the city while drone cameras have been deployed for aerial monitoring of the crowd particularly during the ongoing Kartik Mela and the coming bathing on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Sunday at the banks of Saryu river.

SSP Ashish Tiwari, while talking to media on Friday, said that the entire Ayodhya district has been sealed and vehicles are being allowed after being thoroughly checked at the barrier points.

He said around 200 schools and colleges have been reserved for housing the security personnel who have been rushed to the temple city.

The SSP said that though the authorities are making all-out efforts not to disrupt functioning of hospitals and schools, but strict security measures could create some problems to the citizen. Altogether 16,000 social workers have been deployed in as many 1600 sensitive places after the verdict. Meanwhile, the Centre has rushed 40 companies of central forces to UP to maintain law and order in view of the Ayodhya judgement. UNI



