    Vehicles collide in UP, 24 injured

    April20/ 2022


    Shahjahanpur: At least 24 people were injured, six of them seriously, when a tractor-trolley carrying them collided with a truck here on Monday, police said.

    Locals of Eknaura village were on their way to to Dhai Ghat for a dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima when the accident took place near Ubariya temple, SP, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said.

    Many passengers were trapped under the vehicle and a police team managed to rescue them with the help of locals and rushed them to hospital.

    —PTI

