    Vegan Malaika Arora slays green 'PattaGobi' look

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora, who is known for her bold fashion statements, pulled off a stylish green dress that resonated with her vegan lifestyle.

    The 46-year-old dancer-actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her look.

    In the picture, Malaika is seen wearing a light green multi-layered dress in net fabric.

    "I take being vegan very seriously........ #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi," she wrote in the caption.

    She completed the look by tying her hair in a high bun and minimal make-up.

    The 'vegan' look went viral on Instagram with scores of her fans liking and commenting on the posts.

    Earlier this week, the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl had shared a post teaching the right way to use face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    —ANI

