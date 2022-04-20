VC Hangloo Resigns From Allahabad University, Student Leaders Celebrate

Prayagraj: Following the resignation of Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Ratan Lal Hangloo, the student leaders on Thursday celebrated at the Union Hall.

After being at odds with the HRD Ministry since long, the Allahabad University VC resigned on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the student leaders have alleged that Prof Hangloo's four year tenure was filled with controversies. Investigation committees came into the University thrice during his term and after meeting separate teachers and students, these committees had sent their respective reports to the HRD Ministry, they said. Apart from this, a written complaint against the VC had also been given to the National Commission for Women.

Former student union president Richa Singh on Thursday told mediapersons that the victory of truth over lies is not something new. The society which does not respect its women gets destroyed and this is a lesson for all those supporting VC Hangloo in the University. She alleged that lately, the University campus had become synonymous to disorder, chaos and immorality. The former student union president said that the University administration had attacked the dignity of the student union, adding that they were called anarchists while those who raised questions were suspended. She said that the first work of the working VC S Mishra should be to call a meeting of the Board of Discipline and unconditionally withdraw the suspension of all those who were suspended. All the demands of the women's hostel should be immediately met. UNI