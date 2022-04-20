Vax Day 66: India completes vaccination of 4.72 crore people

New Delhi: The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore on Monday.

A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given overall, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Monday.

These include 78,30,626 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 49,30,888 who have been given the second dose, 81,72,121 frontline workers administered the first dose, and 27,93,013 the second dose).

Also, 1,94,07,739 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 40,72,747 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also been inoculated.

A total of 19,65,635 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. on Monday, the 66th day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination.

Out of this, 17,55,110 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,10,525 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

—IANS