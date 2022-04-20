Vasek Pospisil fumes over time violations

London: Vasek Pospisil launched a scathing attack on umpire Pascal Maria after the Canadian was twice given time violations during his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat against Andy Murray on Wednesday. Pospisil was serving at 5-5, 30-30 in the second set when Maria called the world number 56 for his first time violation of the day. Then, with Pospisil serving at 0-30 at 4-4 in the third set, Maria called another violation of the rule that players serve within 25 seconds of the end of the previous point. On both occasions, Pospisil was subsequently broken in those games, effectively condemning him to the 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 defeat that ended his best run at a Grand Slam. "I think a lot of times these umpires, they seem to just want to be seen. I don`t know why they do it at a time like that," the furious Pospisil said. "How many times do you see the top guys go more than that and they don`t get any violation, especially when it`s important moments? "But then I go out there and I get a time violation. He said, `Yeah, it was right on 30 seconds`. I was right about to serve the ball. If he would have waited one second longer, I would have served. "Of course anytime somebody gives you a violation, it`s going to have some kind of effect. It`s a direct influence on the match. "The one at five-all, 30-all. That was ridiculous, in my opinion. You know, maybe it`s their egos. "I was very surprised. I think they just need to use their judgement." AFP