Varun-Sara's 'Teri bhabhi' song in Coolie No. 1 has a Badshah connect

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says it was rap star Badshah who introduced him to the song, Teri bhabhi, which went on to become part of his upcoming film Coolie No.1.

The song filmed on Varun and and Sara Ali Khan, was launched on Thursday. The first track of the film to be released, it is peppy number sung by Javed–Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, and composed by Javed–Mohsin. The song is written by Danish Sabri.

"Teri bhabhi is one of my favourite tracks from the album! In fact there is an interesting story behind how we discovered this song," Varun recalled.

"It was Badshah who had introduced this song to me. It was very sweet of him. He had come over to my house to play the particular track for me. When Dad (director David Dhawan) and I heard the song, we instantly loved it. It fits the David Dhawan School of music perfectly and Javed-Mohsin's energy and the vibe is infectious! That's how we found this track! I think they have done a fabulous job with it," he added.

Written and directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun and Sara, "Coolie No.1" is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a matchmaker, Jai Kishen who upon being insulted by Rosario, a rich businessman decides to teach him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju, a Coolie, who poses to be a millionaire.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. —IANS