Varun, Parineeti Share 'Sizzling Chemistry' In 'Dishoom' Song: Producer

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra shares "sizzling chemistry" with Varun Dhawan in an item number for "Dishoom", says producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Parineeti is currently shooting for the item number at Mehboob Studio here. "The song will showcase sizzling chemistry between Varun and Parineeti amidst a lavish set up. It is going to be an out-and-out dance number. We have begun shooting for the song, and the schedule lasts for two days. The team is delighted to have her join us in the journey," Nadiadwala said in a statement. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, "Dishoom" will feature Varun, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The story of the film revolves around two police officers Kabir (John) and Junaid (Varun). "Dishoom" will release on July 29.