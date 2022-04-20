Varun is doing great as an actor: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt says Varun Dhawan has grown in his career and has a "100 per cent trajectory rate".





Alia and Varun made their acting debut with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year". Later, they were seen together in "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".





"Varun is doing great as an actor. He is having 100 per cent trajectory rate. His films have been hit. He is good in the comedy space. We all are proud of each other," Alia said.





The duo has now teamed up again for "Badrinath Ki Dhulania".





"It is shaping up quite coolly. It is a different film. We are shooting in Singapore now. So now Badrinath is going international. It (film) is in the same space. It is a heartland desi romantic film. I am looking forward to the film," the actress said.





On work front, Alia is excited about her next film "Dear Zindagi" alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi and others.

PTI









