Varun Gandhi Writes To Yogi To Raise Sugarcane Price To Rs 400/Quintal

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a hike in the price of sugarcane to Rs 400 per quintal.Speaking to IANS Gandhi said the overall condition of sugarcane farmers in the state is bad. He thanked Yogi for the recent hike of Rs 25 per quintal announced by his government in the price of sugarcane but it is still insufficient. "The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a step in the right direction by increasing the prices of sugarcane but I would appeal to the government to show more generosity to improve the pathetic state of the farmers who are reeling under debt."In the letter to Adityanath, Gandhi cited the rising cost and inflation in sugarcane cultivation while demanding that either the state government should declare the price of sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal or if due to some reason it is not possible to increase the prices, it must announce a separate bonus of Rs 50 per quintal to the farmers over the current sugarcane price announced by it.The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked the rate of sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal amounting to Rs 350 per quintal for the upcoming sugarcane crushing season 2021-22.Varun Gandhi expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister and said in the last four seasons, the rate of sugarcane was increased by only Rs 10 per quintal. While in the last four years, the cost of sugarcane in terms of fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, electricity, water, diesel, labour and transportation etc. has sharply increased.Gandhi said nearly 50 lakh farmers are engaged in sugarcane cultivation and today the financial condition of sugarcane farmers in the state remains fragile. Due to not getting fair price for their crop, the sugarcane farmers in the state are reeling under debt. --IANS