Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor romance through dance in 'Sun Sathiya' from 'ABCD 2'

New Delhi: 'ABCD 2' is definitely one of the biggest dance movies in recent times. Ace choreographer turned director Remo D�Souza is back, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor showing off their movies. The film released its latest song 'Sun Sathiya'. The romantic number has been sung by Divya Kumar and has been composed by Sachin Jigar The sequel to 'ABCD' this movie will see Prabhu Deva reprise the role of Vishnu Sir, and the film will take the characters to Las Vegas. IANS