Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's 'lifelong love just became official'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday got hitched to his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple.

Soon after tying the knot with Dalal, Dhawan documented the memorable moment on Instagram by sharing pictures from the wedding ceremonies. "Life long love just became official," the 'Coolie No.1' actor wrote in the caption of the post with a heart emoji.

While, one picture sees the celebrity couple performing the Hindu wedding ritual of taking seven rounds (Saat Phere) of the holy fire, the other one sees them seated holding hands as their families bless them with a flower shower. Both Dhawan and Dalal are seen dressed in heavily studded wedding attires in the shade of ivory.

The post prompted several congratulatory comments from the fans as well as fellow celebrities on Instagram. Some of the celebrities who were a part of the closely-knit wedding ceremonies are fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. (ANI)