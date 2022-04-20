Varun Dhawan is the most shy person, says Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt says her "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" co-star Varun Dhawan is so shy as a person that he gets all coy when he is approached by female fans.





"Since these days I go with Varun for promotions, I have got to know him in and out. He has so much fan following and whenever girls scream his name or even come to kiss him, he becomes all shy. Varun is the shyest person you will come across," Alia said in a statement.





Alia gave Varun's secret away when she visited the sets of singing reality show "The Voice India Season 2" to promote forthcoming "Badrinath Ki Dulhania". She was accompanied by Varun for the &TV show.





Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Varun for the third time. Varun and Alia made their acting debut in 2012 with filmmaker Karan Johar's "Student Of The Year" and in 2014 the two were seen in "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".





"Badrinath Ki Dulhania", which is the second film in the "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" franchise, is produced by Karan Johar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to release on March 10.





IANS