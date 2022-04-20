Varun Dhawan is missing his people

Mumbai: Amid lockdown, actor Varun Dhawan says he is missing his people.

In an Instagram picture, the actor can be seen holding a teacup and his garden can be seen in the backdrop.

In the image, he put a sticker, which read: "Missing my people."

He later shared a video of himself working out. In the clip, he is seen shirtless and wearing a pair of shorts.

In the video, he wrote: "Rehab".

Varun had earlier expressed that he misses being on set.

He will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by his father David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

