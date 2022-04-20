Varun, Alia unveil 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' teaser

Mumbai: The teaser of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" has been released.





Along with the teaser, the first poster of the second film of the "Dulhania" franchise was also revealed today.





The male lead, Varun took to Twitter to release the first look of his upcoming film.





"Hum hain Badrinath Bansal... Aur yeh hai #BadriKaTeaser," wrote Varun.





In the teaser, Varun Dhawan introduces himself as Badrinath Bansal, AKA Badri.





He is seen getting his proposal pictures clicked at a studio, alongside the cut-outs of actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.





Co-star Alia Bhatt too shared the first look on Twitter.





"Badrinath Bansal being his usual funny adorable self!!!! http://bit.ly/BadriKaTeaser #BadrinathKiDulhania #BadriKaTeaser @Varun_dvn," Alia wrote.





Earlier today, the actor had revealed the first poster of the film, "1st poster #BadrinathKiDulhania @karanjohar @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan #BadriKaTeaser at 11am!"





Producer of the film Karan Johar too shared the teaser on social media saying, "They're back! But for now, meet Badrinath Bansal urf Badri!! #BadriKaTeaser @varun_dvn @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan."





The trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed movie will be out on February 2.





The film is slated to release on March 10.

PTI