Varsity Courses Should Be Job-Oriented; Skill Development Can Check Migration: Governor

Nainital: Uttarakhand Governor Dr.K.K.Paul addressed the second convocation of Uttarakhand Open University at Haldwani as the chief guest today.

Addressing the convocation, he said that universities must encourage students to develop talent, enthusiasm and creativity based on Indian culture as well as human values.

He said the Open university should aim at providing education to all those who live in remote areas or are unable to study at a regular university and attend classes due to various other reasons .The university must also work seriously towards revising and reviewing its curriculum so that students can acquire skills that would help them find jobs or get self-employment .These courses can be based on local demands and conditions .

The Governor said that the Uttarakhand Open University must make use of the latest available technologies to provide education to all those who wish to acquire education but do not have access to regular education. Technical education of a high level should be made available to them.

The Governor said that Open Educational Resources had special relevance in distance education. These can provide great help in developing study material for skill-based courses.

He said that existing courses should be updated and developed in the national and global contexts.

He said that universities must also look at the development of courses that could be studied by people of all ages, especially those who wish to pursue education all through their lives. Academic programmes also need to be designed which would help people improve their careers. He said the open university must formulate a policy which could help students of the entire state exchange views with each other and get inspired by each other .Such activity would help students contribute to nation building. The Governor said the university must keep in mind, while creating and designing its courses, the migration taking place from the hill areas due to lack of means of livelihood.The placement cell must be strengthened and placement camps must be regularly held.

Teachers of the open university should establish a regular contact with students and enhance their awareness about the need for quality education. Teachers can have more contact programmes and play a role in encouraging students to acquire new skills. The Governor said that to implement the Prime Minister's resolve of creating a New India, universities and their students have a significant role to play. He expressed happiness at the use of the Swachh Bharat logo/symbol on the invitation card of the convocation.