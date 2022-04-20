Various Programmes Organized To Commemorate World Diabetes Day At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): To commemorate World Diabetes day, the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, AIIMS Rishikesh, has organized several programs with a vision towards better patient care and increased awareness among health care providers.

14th of November is memorable for two reasons. one, it marks the birthday of Pandit Nehru and another, it marks the birthday of Dr Frederick Banting, the scientist who discovered Insulin. It is for the latter reason that the 14th of November is also observed as World Diabetes day. The day, therefore holds special importance to children living with diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common chronic disease conditions of the current age. India is home to 77 million people with diabetes mellitus as per the estimates by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF, 2020 estimates).

Padam shree Prof Ravi Kant, Director of AIIMS said that such awareness programs are the need of the hour. He also added that the department of Endocrinology caters to patients with various adult and paediatric endocrine (hormone related) disorders like thyroid disorders, problems in growth and puberty, metabolic bone disease, pituitary disorders, adrenal disorders, obesity and type 1, type 2 diabetes and diabetes occurring during pregnancy. The department currently has 2 faculty catering to pediatric and adult services both in the OPD and IPD levels.

Professor Manoj Gupta, Dean academic, who was the Chief Guest for the quiz program said that type 1 or Juvenile diabetes which affects children and youth and needs lifelong treatment with insulin is also on the rise in our country and it is estimated that India has one of the highest population of children affected with this condition with 16,000 new cases detected every year.

The department has organized a patient support program for patients with type 1 diabetes to whom roughly 2 months' supply of insulin cartridges were given free of cost on an OPD basis. The program also entailed giving detailed education to the patients and care givers regarding management of diabetes, optimal diet and correct insulin administration technique. In view of the pandemic situation, the program was spread out over a week to avoid overcrowding in the OPDs.

There was also a quiz program for postgraduate residents on the 9th of November which witnessed an overwhelming and enthusiastic participation by the residents especially from departments of Medicine and Paediatrics. This program was chaired by the Dean Academic Prof Manoj Gupta who also gave away the prizes to the winners. First prize in the quiz was won by Dr Ashwin and Dr Mohan from the department of Medicine, 2nd prize was won by Dr Paras Gupta and Dr Mayank Kapoor from the department of medicine and 3rd prize was won by Dr Gokul Pillai and Dr Rajkumar from the department of Paediatrics. On the 9th November there was also online faculty talks on the topic 'In-hospital diabetes management' by the faculty of departments of Endocrinology Dr Kriti Joshi and Dr Kalyani Sridharan and faculty of department of Medicine Dr Ravi Kant. The talks covered all aspects of diabetes management in patients with diabetes admitted to hospital for various reasons.