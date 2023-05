New Delhi (The Hawk): The Special Campaign 2.0 on Disposal of Pending References and Cleanliness was launched on 2nd October 2022 to institutionalize Swachhata/cleanliness and reduce pendency in Ministries, Departments, attached & subordinate offices of the Government of India. The month-long campaign is set to conclude on 31st October 2022. The objectives of this campaign are also to strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms for Swachhata and other activities, train officers in record management, digitization of physical records and setting up protocols.

Taking forward this objective various Ministries and Departments have taken the campaign in true spirit and undertaken various activities with full enthusiasm and festive fervor to achieve these objectives in a wholesome manner. A holistic approach was adopted by the department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti to organize cleanliness activities both indoors and outdoors of the office premises. Various Divisions/Offices under the Department have paid utmost attention in making the campaign a huge success. Central Water Commission & Central Ground Water Board have been showcasing noteworthy efforts in this field.

Special attention laid on cleaning surroundings of various water bodies across the nation

CGWB holds cleanliness drive at Kudia Ghat on bank of river Gomti, Lucknow

Cleanliness drive by CGWB in Bhubaneshwar at Khandagiri Archeological site

Employees & officers of CWC at Ayodhya site under Upper Ganga Basin Organization took an oath to maintain a plastic-free campus

National Water Academy holds cleanliness drive on the bank of Khadakwasla Dam

The cleanliness drive was organized by CGWB in schools, parks, office premises, lakes, ponds, riversides, etc. in various cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jammu, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Raipur, Jaipur, Dehradun, etc. Special attention was given by the department to clean the surrounding areas of various water bodies like ponds, lakes, and rivers in various cities across the nation. CGWB, Nagpur & Division-VI Nagpur organized Cleanliness Program under the Special campaign 2.0 at Police Talab, T Junction, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

CGWB, Lucknow carried out an external cleanliness drive at Kudia Ghat on the bank of river Gomti, Lucknow, and brought incredible change is the existing conditions of the surrounding areas. Additionally, the cleanliness drive was organized by the Central Ground Water Board, Bhubaneshwar at Khandagiri Archeological site leaving no stones unturned.

The employees and officers at the Ayodhya site under the Upper Ganga Basin Organization of CWC took an oath to maintain a plastic-free campus by organizing cleanliness and awareness programs under the Special Cleanliness Campaign 2.0

Officers and staff from the National Water Academy conducted a cleanliness drive on the bank of the Khadakwasla Dam as part of the campaign. Giving further impetus to the campaign objective, NMCG organized a cleanliness drive inside the office by identifying and eliminating redundant files. Similarly, the office of NWDA, CSMRS, and CWPRS also carried out noteworthy efforts to reduce pendency in their respective departments and ensure cleanliness in and around the office premises. Special Campaign 2.0 is a holistic and integrated approach that focuses on the proposed activities as part of this initiative that highlights the importance of maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in daily activities.