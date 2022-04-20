Various Awareness Programs Organized At AIIMS Rishikesh As Part Of 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Various Awareness programs were organized in AIIMS Rishikesh as a part of 'Swachhta Pakhwada'. on this oppasion Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that cleanliness is the basis of healthy life. When we remain clean, life will also be healthy.

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 'Swachhta Pakhwada' is being celebrated in AIIMS Rishikesh. During the pledge program organized at the institute towards cleanliness, the staff resolved to adopt cleanliness. On this occasion, Prof. Ravikant Director AIIMS said that the vision of a healthy society will be realized only when we work together as a mission to maintain cleanliness in ourselves and our society. Life can be healthy by maintaining cleanliness in the family and society. He said that apart from keeping hands and mouth clean, it is very important to maintain cleanliness in the surroundings to protect against covid. Pro. Ravikant stated the need to work as a mission for cleanliness. He reiterated that covid can be avoided by wearing masks while maintaining social distance. Dean Academic Prof. Manoj Gupta and Dr. BK Bastia MS also addressed this program. they said that apart from sensitizing the common people about cleanliness, we have to start cleanliness by ourselves. If every person adopts cleanliness then diseases will automatically be less effective. Patients and their attendants were motivated to maintain hygiene on Saturday by nursing staff through a play in the OPD area and waiting area. During this DMS Dr. Anubha Aggarwal, pro. Brijendra Singh, Dr. Puja Bhadoriya and many other administrative and nursing staff were present.