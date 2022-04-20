Varanasi Visit: Yogi Asks People To Support PM Modi In Making India Strongest In World

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to create a "New India' and sought peoples' participation to make India the strongest country of the world. "All should pledge to work and support PM Modi so that the target of making India the strongest nation in the world can be achieved,' CM Yogi appealed to the crowd gathered at a public function organised on the second-day of two-day visit to the Parliamentary constituency of PM Modi--Varanasi. CM Yogi today inspected a hospital and other development works while participated in "Sankalp se Siddhi' function at Harhaua block here. In the function, marred by heavy rains and thunder storm, CM Yogi asked people to help the government in eradicating corruption, terrorism, poverty, illiteracy and communalism, beside going for cleanness drive. "In UP too, BJP government will end all evils of society like corruption and the state will witness a new era between 2017-22. We have to connect all people with the efforts of PM Modi," he stated. Lauding the people of Kashi, CM Yogi said the people born in this temple city were fortunate as the person representing them is the Prime Minister of the country and the entire world acknowledges him. Reaching the function 30 minutes before time even after rains, the CM first unveiled the statue of Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel and then offered flowers at the newly construction Ashok Pillar. He was welcomed with the slogan 'Jai Sree Ram', while a local singer sang a song on the praise of Modi-Yogi. Yesterday, during a function, CM Yogi stated that Kashi was the centre of Hindu religion and announced construction of roads which would connect all the temples in the city and named them as 'Pavan Path'. 'All the encroachments along the roads leading to temples would be removed and areas be beautified,' CM Yogi declared. CM Yogi stated that before the next visit of the PM Modi to his constituency, the state government would complete the installation of 30,000 LED street lights in the city. PM Modi is slated to visit Varanasi on September 1, this year. UNI