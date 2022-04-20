Varanasi sari traders shut down till May 2

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): This is the peak season for sale of Banarasi saris and materials but in view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the Banarasi Vastra Udyog Association has decided to keep their shops closed till May 2.

The decision was taken in a meeting of its general body in which the office bearers and members termed the second wave of Covid as alarming.

They observed that the arrangements for hospital beds, oxygen, medicines are not sufficient enough to meet the requirements of the increasing number of Covid patients, and hence, amid such an acute crisis, it would be in everyone's interest to keep their trade completely shut till May 2.

The association's general secretary Rajan Bahal said that the members had been expressing their worries about the ongoing situation and demanded that the markets remain closed.

Bahal said that the BJP MLC and association's patron Ashok Dhawan had helped many traders to get required health facilities, but with the increasing number of cases, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days.

"As taking care of the people associated with the trade of Banarasi sarees, textile and the weaving industry is the prime responsibility of the association right now, the participants unanimously decided to keep the trade completely closed till May 2," he said.

--IANS