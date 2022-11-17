Varanasi court throws out petition challenging title suit's ability to go forward

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): On Thursday, a court in this city rejected a request from the Anjuman Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of a title suit that sought to grant Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu) and others possession of the grounds of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The fast-track court of Senior Division Civil Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey dismissed the application and continued the case for hearing on December 2.

On October 27, the Court announced that it had reserved judgement in the case.

It should be noted that Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu) filed the lawsuit through their mutual friend Kiran Singh, the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh's international general secretary (VVSS).

The lawsuit requests that Hindus be granted ownership of the entire Gyanvapi complex and that the plaintiffs be permitted to pray to Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar and worship the "Shiva Linga" that was allegedly discovered on May 16 inside the mosque grounds.

It's important to note that this lawsuit was filed by five Hindu women worshippers seeking year-round access to the grounds of the Gyanvapi Mosque. This lawsuit is separate from another one that is currently pending before the Varanasi Court.

