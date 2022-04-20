Varanasi Airport Cross 10,000 Passengers In A Day: Yogi Congratulates PM For The Milestone

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated prime minister Narendra Modi for his effort to make Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in Varanasi crossing 10,000 passenger figures in a day.

In a statement here on Monday, the CM said that it was only due to the effort of the PM, the passenger growth of the Varanasi airport has reached to its peak with total 10,037 passengers were in the airport on Saturday. On November 10, a total of 4836 passengers arrived in Varanasi by different flights while 5174 passengers boarded flights for different destinations.

The CM said that PM has given thrust on the air connectivity and giving all facilities for the common people to get affordable air transport. He also said that 'Udan scheme' has helped the smaller cities to come in the air connectivity. The UP CM said that along with air connectivity in smaller cities of the state, the government was also constructing international airports at Jewar (Greater Nodia) and in Kushinagar. UNI