Varanasi's Wholesale Flower Market Continues To Face Hardships Even After Reopening

Varanasi: The sellers at Varanasi's wholesale flower market 'Kisan Phool Mandi' are still facing hardships even after market reopened now. 'Kisan Phool Mandi' reopened after 3 months of lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "It's the month of Sawan now. We thought we would earn some money but there are almost no buyers. When will our difficulties end?" said the vendor.







