Varanasi's Plush Manduadih Railway Station Resembles Airport

Varanasi: The newly revamped Manduadih railway station in Varanasi is of world-class level -- it can easily be mistaken for a swank corporate office or an airport terminal.

Varanasi, also called Banaras and Kashi, is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not only does the station building make the railway station class apart, but also all its various passenger-friendly amenities. The new facilities provided by Indian Railways include LED lights, an air-conditioned waiting lounge and stainless steel benches. According to the reports, the Modi government plans to rename the revamped Manduadih station as 'Banaras' railway station. Fountains have been set up to beautify the areas which now have a spacious waiting area, circulating area, booking/reservation office, cafeteria, food court, waiting rooms and more. The station also has AC and non-AC retiring rooms as well as dormitories. The architecture in the station premises reflects the spirit of Kashi. The platforms are clean and shining with LED lights and LCD display panels. The premises are well lit with LED lights and cleanliness is top-notch. This station will not only provide world-class international standard facility to the passengers but, it will also offer employment to Varanasi citizens. The Manduadih railway station has eight platforms and currently, eight trains originate from the station. Former Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha had written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to consider the renaming of the Manduadih Railway Station. "The name Manduadih does not sound good and does not connect with the legacy of Banaras," a top railway official of Varanasi division was quoted as saying.

The matter, however, did not reach its logical conclusion since elections were announced shortly after the new railway station was completed. Soon after Narendra Modi-led NDA came to power, the historic city of Varanasi has come alive as massive development projects have been sanctioned to re-develop Kashi or Varanasi, one of the most important religious and revered sites for Hindus. --IANS