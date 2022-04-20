Values of Liberation War foundation for bilateral ties: Doraiswami

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami has said India is looking forward to the joint commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

He said India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign nation on December 6, 1971, while the war was underway, adding the ideals and values of Liberation War of 1971 are the foundation upon which the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh are flourishing.

Doraiswami made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a dialogue titled "Liberation War & Its Values - Across the Ages", organised by the Indian High Commission of Dhaka in association with Youth Opportunities at the high commission.

Aroma Dutta MP, Prof Muntassir Mamoon, cultural personality Nasiruddin Yousuf Bacchu and Julian Francis OBE participated in the discussion moderated by Shahriar Kabir.

The panelists engaged with members of Youth Opportunities and a cross-section of Bangladeshi youths, which included illustrators, radio professionals, entrepreneurs, etc.

The high commissioner also launched a writing competition, 'What Liberation Means to Me?', being conducted by the High Commission of India in association with Youth Opportunities.

Bangladeshi youth, in the age group of 18-35, can participate in the competition by submitting entries in Bengali and English.

—IANS