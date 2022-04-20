Value Chain & Innovation Will Enhance The Agriculture Sector: Ramesh Mittal

Dehradun (The Hawk): In his address, at an Interactive Webinar on "Implications of Agri Bills 2020" - Ensuring sustainable, profitable future for farming community organized by The Confederation of Indian Industry, Uttarakhand. Dr Ramesh Mittal, Director, National Institute of Agricultural Marketing, Jaipur emphasized that the new Farm Bill - 2020 has ensured the complete freedom to the farmers for fixing price and trade anywhere in the country. He stressed that the bill encourages the farmers for tapping the export markets. During his address he also shared how these bills will help farmers and stakeholders. The Webinar was organized with an objective to sensitize the participants about the Bill's provisions and its benefits to the farmers.

Dr Sharad Pandey, Associate Dean, Himgiri Zee University in his presentation sensitized the participants about the bill's provisions and its benefits to the farmers. He highlighted the Bill's three acts and its key takeaways that enable the farmer to sell the produce either in his farm only or at APMC.

While moderating the session, Mr Ashok Agarwal, Director, KLA India Public Limted, Rudrapur emphasized on the relevance of the Farm Bill - 2020 that aims to provide the protection to the farmers and ensure the remunerative price for their produces. He also proposed the closing remarks & vote of thanks.

Mr Paramveer Sirohi, Progressive Farmer, Abhinav Dairy Farms and Mr Ranbir Chaudhary, Citizen Farmer also participated in the programme and shared their views on farm bills 2020.

The Webinar was well attended by over 150 delegates from Industry, Institutions, Academia, NGO's and experts.