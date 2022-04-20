Value-Based Education That Enlightens About Duties

With the distinction of being one of the largest educational systems of the world's largest democracy, we also realize a great responsibility. We know that only through good education we can lay the foundation of New India.We are well aware of the fact that we are chalking out the future of almost 33 crore students and their golden future can be created only when we introduce them to the eternal values ??that are the pillars of humanity.I feel that if a person wants to lead a dignified life, it's his duty to ensure that none of his acts disrupts the dignified life of others.If anybody wants freedom of expression, he must ensure that he showspatience, restraint and tolerancewhen the other person puts his or her feelings before him.The most surprising thing is that most of the democratic countries of the world talk about basic rights, but are silent about basic duties.The incorporation of duties in our Constitution has been inspired by the Soviet Union.The day we are able to explainthe importance of duties to our students, many of our problems will be solved on its own.When we talk about an India-centric sacramental education, I think our constitutional duties are directly or indirectly get included into it. After 33 years, a New Education Policy is being introduced in the country. This new education policy, which intends to promote innovative, value- based, sacrament - oriented, inquisitive researches, will usher in a new beginning in the socio-economic life of the country.The new education policy is dedicated to establishing the country as a superpower on the global stage.

Today it's very essential to convince our children that India, with full of diversity, is not only a country but a subcontinent as a whole that has variety of customs and traditions in its different corners. Such colourful diversity is hardly visible any other part of the world as it is India. Indian culture has always contributed immensely to the spiritual treasure of human civilization and we need to be devoted to its conservation.This culture is a continuous flow of spirituality thathas been constantly watered by sages, saints and sufisthrough their sacred visions of life.It is through these names India's major culture gets its foundation.Here our dialect changes every 100 kilometers, our food habit andcostume changes after going some 200 kilometers, our languages ??change and the different colours of the whole lifestyle are exposed after traversing a distance of 1000 kilometers.In spite of all this,we have been integrated with the thread of unity since ages.Our culture inspires us to move ahead with the spirit of VasudhaivaKutumbakam by adopting values ??like unity, harmony, cooperation, brotherhood, truth, non-violence, sacrifice, humility, equality etc. Today man is struggling with numerous problems of body and mind.In such a situation, these ideas and sacraments are the only way. We became global leader only through the thoughts and we will again conquer the world through our thoughts.In a rapidly changing digital age, how we can enhance our values ??through education is a big challenge.With the New Education Policy, we have tried to connect our students with roots.

I feel thatin childhood awareness towards duties automatically comes through school.I still remember thatbefore imparting formal educationin my primary school in a remote Himalayan region, we were taught to be good citizens.During the prayer, we were taught how to respect the national flag, how to take care of the dignity of the national anthem, how to clean the surroundings, how to live in harmony with everyone? Our teachers tried hard to develop a sense of curiosity, scientific temperament within all the students.It's true that there were no duties mentioned in the constitutionat that time, but we were definitely made to understand that to be a good individual or a citizen it is absolutely essential to be a good human being.I believe the lack of value-based education is responsible for all social maladies today.This will be a big challenge in the times to come when we will be digital citizens rather than ordinary citizens in a rapidly changing global environment.

In a highly challenging global environment, it is our privilege that India has a unique demographic dividend.We are a country with largest youth population.While it gives us an edge in the era of global competition, the biggest challenge before us is how to motivate our youth in a positive and constructive way.Today, not only we have to make our students aware of constitutional duties, but also have to create an environment where everyone performshis or her duties with full promptness and seriousness. Till 2055, India will have the benefit of largest number of workingpeople.In such a situation, it's necessary that we succeed in explaining the importance of duties to our young generation by providing quality education with quality, innovation, skill - oriented education so that skilled human resources can be created for global competition. Through value-added education our youth can excel in every field. This excellence will herald a new era of progress in the social and economic life of the country.I feelmotivating younger generation of any country in a positive and constructive way is a big challenge.

In such a situation where our students are important, our teacherswill have a big roletoo. The New Education Policy, through value - based education, has attempted to develop a specific ecosystem for the importance of duties in educational institutions. Keeping India strategically important in an ever-changing global environment is a very challenging task.We can overcome these challenges only by developing human values ??within our students.

To strengthen the social fabric of Indian society, it'sabsolutely necessary to have a spirit of peaceful cooperation among all of us.The spirit of collaboration and mutual cooperation establishes peace and this peace paves the way for progress.It's also necessary that in community life we ??should not only be aware of our responsibilities and duties, but should have the will-power to fulfil them peacefully.No matter which caste, religion, region, language, customs we belong to, we should help each other in difficulties generated by the circumstances.Only through mutual understanding and support the progress of the countrycan be ensured.Many countries have made citizenship a part of the curriculum in their educational programmes. There's no doubt that by explaining the rights and responsibilities to children, we are not only helping them but also strengthening the foundation of nation building. —PIB