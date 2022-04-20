Valentino Rossi on pole for Dutch MotoGP

Assen: World championship leader Valentino Rossi will start on pole position at Saturday`s Dutch MotoGP in Assen after recording the fastest time in qualifying on Friday. The Italian, on a Yamaha, edged out Spanish duo Aleix Espargaro (Suzuki) and Marc Marquez (Honda). Jorge Lorenzo, who has won four of seven races so far and trails Rossi by a single point in the overall standings, could only manage eighth on the grid here. Rossi is bidding this weekend to win at Assen for the seventh time and break the tie for six victories he currently holds with legendary Italian compatriot Giacomo Agostini. He had earlier been the fastest in practice, beating the lap record set by Dani Pedrosa on Thursday. In the Moto2 category, world championship leader Johann Zarco of France will start from pole ahead of Spain`s Esteve Rabat and Britain`s Sam Lowes after beating the lap record set by Marc Marquez in 2012. In Moto3, Enea Bastianini of Italy, secured pole on a Honda. AFP