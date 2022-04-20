Valentine special recipe: Winter pumpkin soup

Ingredients: Carrots Onions Celery Cremica Chilly Garlic Sauce Salt to taste Method: Wash and peel the carrots, onions and celery. Cut all vegetables into slices. Heat some oil in a pot and add the pumpkin first till it turns golden brown. Add the rest of the vegetables and roast them. Now add water, vegetable stock cube, herbs and Cremica Chilly Garlic Sauce. Cook on a low flame till the pumpkin becomes soft. Take the pot off the flame and strain the soup. Pour the mixture into a mixer and blend till the texture becomes smooth. Taste and season to your liking.