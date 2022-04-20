Valentine special recipe: Chocolate Raspberry cake

Ingredients 300 Grams Dark Chocolate 12 Tbsp Unsalted butter � Tsp Salt 6 Eggs 1� Cup sugar 1 Tbsp Coco powder 200 Grams Fresh raspberry Whipped cream to serve Method: Step 1. Place the chocolate, butter & salt in a large microwave safe bowl and melt the chocolate for about 2 minutes. Stir well and heat for another 2 minutes till the chocolate & butter is completely melted set aside. Step 2. Beat the egg and sugar till thick and fold in the melted chocolate in the egg mixture. Step 3. Pour the batter in a 9 inch prepared nonstick baking pan, place the pan in moderate hot oven and bake for 1 hour on 180 Degree or till the inserted tooth pick in the center comes out clean. Step 3. Removed the baked cake from the oven and allow it to rest on a wired rack for at least 8 to 10 hours. Dust coco powder and garnish with fresh raspberry on top and serve with whipped cream. Chefs tips: You can add some chopped dry raspberry in the cake just to enhance the taste. Serves 6 portions Preparation time 10 minutes Baking time 1.20 hours