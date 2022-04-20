Valentine's Day with unmatched hospitality

New Delhi: Celebrate togetherness and the hues of love this Valentine's Day, with a variety of hospitality options leafing hotels. We have curated a list of properties which offer bespoke experiences and a memorable evening.

STAYCATION AT THE TAJ MAHAL, NEW DELHI

With unique outdoor dining experiences and bespoke culinary offerings make the occasion even more special! Explore the iconic hotels luxurious new accommodations and thoughtfully curated stay offers for the weekend. Arrive at the Capital's quintessential address, enjoy a bottle of Sparkling Wine and indulge in sumptuous flavours curated by the Master Chefs. Enjoy your stay with breakfast, celebration meal for two (once during the stay) and a bottle of sparkling wine

Book dates: Till 15th Feb 21; Stay Dates: 5th Feb -15th Feb 21

FROM SHANGRI-LA BENGALURU, WITH LOVE

To celebrate the month of Love, guests can choose from cosy hideaways, re-imagined dining experiences, elevated spa treatments or exclusive experiential gift cards at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru. Throughout the month of February, couples can indulge in a romantic staycation in a Premier suite featuring breakfast at Ssaffron with the exclusive One-Metre Dosa experience, either an intimate dinner for two at a signature restaurant or a 60-minute couple-spa treatment, Horizon club benefits like cocktail hours and afternoon tea at Ssaffron, guaranteed late check-out and more.

The romantic staycation is available until 28 February 2021 and starts at INR 14,999 plus taxes.

VALENTINE WEEKEND AT TAJ PALACE, NEW DELHI

Make the most of your celebration with a stay-over at the Capital's palace. Choose from any of the restaurants experiences during the Valentine's weekend and avail of an exclusive stay offer that shall include accommodation and breakfast.

Price: INR 7499 plus taxes per room per night onwards

LOVE STORIES UNFOLD HERE- TAJ CITY CENTRE GURUGRAM

Everything you love doing together is now under one roof. This Valentine's Day celebrate your special moments at Culina 44 with a themed buffet. Soul-stirring live music, an exquisite ambiance and a delectable spread of sumptuous delicacies await you.

INR 2350 plus taxes per guest, 14th February, 2021

Themed Brunch- 12:30- 15:30 hours

Themed Dinner Buffet - 19:30 -23:30 hours

Celebrate LOVE AND CREATE MEMORIES AT NOOR MAHAL- PALACE HOTEL

Hotel Noor Mahal, Karnal is giving a big shout to all the couples to give their WORK FROM HOME life a pause and celebrate this Valentine's day in utmost luxury and comfort. Put your love in the limelight this Valentine's Day as Noor Mahal Karnal is going big on romance with amazing preparations and offers for the modern kings and queens.

A five-star luxury palace hotel inspired by India's rich heritage and essence of royalty experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries, Noor Mahal Karnal is a perfect place to make this Valentine's Day memorable and capture these beautiful moments with picturesque backdrops and opulence.

Noor Mahal is running a Valentine's Day special weekend getaway contest where 5 lucky winners will get a chance stay at the property on 14th February with their partners.—IANS