Valedictory Session Of Global Alumni Meet 2021-I

Chandigarh (The Hawk): As we bid adieu to the spectacular event "Global Alumni Meet 2021" today on the behalf of Panjab University, it is worth mentioning that the listening to the astute, recondite and proud alumnus in these tumultuous times was a treat to ears in tandem the eclectic landscape that has unfolded in these few days is unprecedented and is akin to an oasis of peace amidst the whirling sands of life. The distinctive feature of the six day event was the content and deliverance of the multifarious themes revolving around pivotal contributions of the university and its alumni. Almost all departments also organized individual events enthusiastically. For last one week, every member of the PU fraternity, be it faculty, students, staff or our star alumni was mesmerized by the events organized under the banner of the alumni meet. Whole ambience resonated with dynamism, proudly sharing rich accomplishments. There were moments of surprise, happiness, exhilaration and joy when people met their friends, class mates, contemporaries- albeit through online mode. The atmosphere of these 6 days was that of sheer camaraderie.

The conclusive day of the Global Alumni Meet organized by the PUAA impinged on the theme STRATEGIC ENVISIONING OF ALUMNI RELATIONS in the gracious presence of some conspicuous panelists such as Sh. Vivek Aggarwal (IAS, Joint Secretary, Digital Agricultural Division, Government of India); Ms. Prerna Tandon (Senior Vice President, State Street Corporation, Bangalore); Dr. Dhiraj Chopra (Vice President R&D, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Ahmedabad); Mr. Deepak Anand (Member of Provincial Parliament, Canada). The event was validated by the decorous presence of Professor Raj Kumar (Honourable Vice Chancellor, PU); Professor R.K Singla (Dean University Instructions, PU); Professor V.R Sinha (Dean Research, PU) and Professor Anupama Sharma (Dean Alumni Relations).

The event commenced with Professor R.K Singla thanking the alumni for their whole hearted reciprocation of the great efforts made by the PUAA to set up such an event and he was humbled by the accolades and laurels secured by the alumnus through there tremendous contribution in the society and its well being. He remarked each day of this six daylong event as a salutation to the prestigious institution's alum in multifaceted and multifarious procurements throughout their careers. He defined the alumnus as the harbingers of good citizenship setting up standards to be followed by the entire nation.

Professor Raj Kumar (Vice Chancellor, Panjab University) hailed his esteemed alumnus, resolute faculty and vibrating organizing team for all the excruciating measures undertaken by them to make this event not only possible but also a resounding success. Saluting the diversity and universality of the decorous institution, Professor Raj Kumar signified how one will always find a PU alumnus no matter which corner of the world it is, such is the repute and solidarity of this university. He was gratified with the adoration the campus and faculty has received during these six days. He fondly remembered how he joined this institution on January 23rd many years ago and this campus, its students, its faculty and alumnus are the biggest assets that he has earned in his life. In his concluding remarks, he urged every individual who has been a member of this glorious fraternity to sit back and recollect all the memorable times that they've spent here and rekindle the emotional connect and the spirit of togetherness. He transpired the alumnus to be the ambassador of this institution and he expects nothing less from them than to act as one.

Next in line, to commemorate his experiences was Sh. Vivek Aggarwal, who while addressing the dignitaries present in the event inferred on how he was fortunate enough to receive world class education for a negligible fee structure. He reminisced how scooter and mobile phones used to be the luxuries everyone craved for in those times and how happening and riveting those days were. He was a strong proponent of the fact that the kind of exposure he had by participating in debates and sports activities was tantamount to world class level. The alluring campus and student centre are still a sight to his eyes. He acclaimed himself and his fellow mates to be a part of the Movement of Resurgent India and his serendipity to encounter India developing into a world power and a country of hope and mutual admiration. He was indebted to the institution in aiding him to become whatever he is today and vowed to return the commendation in whichever way he can to strengthen and foster this association. Being lead of Digital Agriculture mission, he volunteered to support the computer centre and Agriculture and Food science courses in whatever ways he can.

Prerna Tandon, said she was honoured to be invited to this session. She said pandemic has allowed us to be together and emphasized that how she saw a silver lining in it. She fondly remembered the rich and sundry heritage of the prestigious institution and hearing them from other alumni was special and it makes me proud to be able to foster the alma mater's role in igniting the sense of belongingness intertwined with defining PU as a fundamentally driven institution of repute. She quoted herself to be grateful "to be a spectator in this huge ocean of talent and achievement nourished by the university." Insisting upon the need to embrace inclusion and diversity, she accommodated how imperative it is in the nation's economy. She applauded the notions and self preparedness instilled in her by the institution to take up every challenge and defying the odds as and when they come.

Driving her experience, she concluded how humility, meritocracy and ethics are her biggest takeaways from its alma mater and how she works on creating a networking group with her women colleagues and contributes in various social activities as an opportunity of giving back to the society.



Dr. Dhiraj Chopra was the next eminent personality to grace the event giving an ode to the renowned institution for everything he has achieved. He started by saying he was very privileged to be here. He incessantly described the charm and facilities provided by the university. His most decorated memory of the academy was the trust and commitment instilled in the souls of the faculty. According to him, the potential and ability of the institution is unparalleled and unquestionable and the behavioral competencies furnished by the faculty is unfathomable. He aims to make India the hub of generic pharma medicines and take pride in acknowledging that 30% of the medicines of the generic medicines of the world is manufactured in India and he could not be happier representing its alma mater in the development of nation. At the end he said he was very proud of his university and also the distinguished level of Pharma professionals it has produced which helped India become Pharmacy of the world is unprecedented.

Sh. Deepak Anand started off by thanking all alumni and also thanked PU for giving so much. He said the seed honorable Vice Chancellor had sown last year by organising First Global Alumni meet has now become a little sapling and he wanted it to grow like a huge tree. He acknowledged all those who were watching these events around the world and also thanked the advanced technology owing to the fact that it unleashed a new arena of digital footprint and we were going to have more of it in the near future. He was clearly overwhelmed by the nostalgia that the event has inflicted on him as he told later that he got goosebumps by seeing all the magnificent faculties, and beamingly told how thrilled he was when he distinctly remembered the marvelous campus. He acclaimed himself to be a proud member of an institution from where geniuses like Dr. Hargobind Khurana, Dr Manmohan Singh, Kalpana Chawla, Sushma Swaraj, Kiran Bedi and some many more have passed out. Resurrecting the role of alumni he stated how ventures can be created by them, Job creation can be manifested, Investment in Start ups can made for which they need to strengthen alumni relations, celebrate togetherness, conduct mentorship programmes and can also possibly start up a fund contributing in the restructuring and redefining of its alma mater.

Earlier Mr. Anand contributed Rs. 1 lakh for renovation of Pilot Plant of Dr. SSBUICET. Liberal donations have started pouring in for the renovation of facilities of the institute.

V.R Sinha expressed his gratitude towards everyone for being a part of this six day long journey, for taking up dynamic endeavours and celebrating the accomplishments of its alumnus. One common theme of the entire event has been EMOTION EXPRESSION OF ADMIRATION BY THE UNIVERSITY TOWARDS ITS ALUMNUS AND VICE VERSA and how it was challenging organizing the first ever virtual Global Meet by the illustrious Institution but everything has been put in perspective by the undying attempts of everyone associated with it. He inferred that the institution will forever remain indebted to the consistent love and approbation bestowed by its alumnus.

The event concluded with felicitations to the chief guests followed by a vote of Thanks by Prof. Anupama Sharma. She attributed the success of the humongous even to the magnificent alumnus who participated and attended all the events of this six Day Global Alumni meet and helped in making this colossal event a resounding success and also she concomitantly thanked Hon'able VC, Prof Raj Kumar, Dean University, Dean research for their able leadership and support. She also expressed gratitude towards the Chief guest Sh. Vivek Aggarwal, IAS and other distinguished speakers of the valedictory session. She acknowledged the efforts by Chairpersons of all the departments and their team who organized plethora of events and shared their databases. The helping hand of Members of media persons and all colleagues and volunteers couldn't be emphasized enough. The people who embellished our evenings with songs, dances and made it even more jubilant and ecstatic by adding colourful wings through cultural programmes were acknowledged. At end a heartwarming appreciations to Director Computer center and the dedicated staff who helped in making this whole event run in a very smooth manner.

The event was followed by soulful Cultural programme Coordinated by Dr. Navdeep Kaur, Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University and presented by Ms. Rza Heer.