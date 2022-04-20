Valedictory Function upon the completion of One Year Induction Training Programme













Chandigarh (The Hawk): 19 officers from the State of Haryana and 23 officers from the State of Punjab successfully completed their One Year Induction Training Programme from Chandigarh Judicial Academy, which commenced w.e.f. 10.08.2020. The Valedictory Ceremony was conducted through virtual mode and was presided over by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, Punjab and Haryana High Court –cum-Patron-in-Chief of the Chandigarh Judicial Academy in the august presence of Hon'ble Mr. Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and President, Board of Directors, Chandigarh Judicial Academy. The dignitaries were welcomed by Dr. Balram K. Gupta, Director (Academics), Chandigarh Judicial Academy.





Hon'ble the Chief Justice while congratulating the new judicial officers sensitized them regarding the tough life ahead of them and exhorted them to lead a life of sacrifice, austerity and reclusion. Hon'ble the Chief Justice called upon them to appear, behave, think, live and talk like good judges apart from being good decision makers. Hon'ble the Chief Justice cautioned them to be selective in their indulgence, association and enjoyment, as people would be looking upto them. Hon'ble the Chief Justice asked them not to overreach their authority and constantly learn from the knowledge, experience and capacity of their senior officers. Hon'ble the Chief Justice called upon them to come up to the expectations of the Nation, the State, the High Court and the Institution by becoming excellent judges. The Hon'ble Chief Justice blessed them with wonderful lives and careers.





Hon'ble Mr. Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, while congratulating the officers, their parents, relatives and well-wishers on successful completion of the training, reminded them that it was the beginning and they would learn everyday. His Lordship called upon them to lead a disciplined life, cultivate good reading habits and pick up good practices of their colleagues. His Lordship said that the judicial officers were the first responders to injustice in the hierarchy of court system and their interface with the litigants and other stakeholders would instill faith in the public regarding capacity of the institution to discharge its functions. He also reminded them that the power vested by law in their office was for public good. His Lordship advised them to maintain balance in their personal and professional life, to update themselves regularly and derive happiness from their work.





The virtual ceremony was attended by Hon'ble Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, being the members of the Board of Governors and senior judicial officers from the States of Punjab and Haryana. Expression of gratitude was made by Ms. Shalini Singh Nagpal, Director Administration, Chandigarh Judicial Academy.



