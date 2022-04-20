Vajpayee Studied Law With His Father In Kanpur College

Kanpur: Former Prime Minister and renowned politician of country Atal Bihari Vajpayee had studied law with his father Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in Dayanand Anglo Vaidik (DAV) college Kanpur in 1948.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had joined DAV college in 1946 in for post-graduation in political science. He was famous among fellow students then and used to recite his poems occasionally. The college was affiliated to Agra University at that time.

After completing masters in political science, Vajpayee took admission in law along with his father Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, which was talk of town at that time. When he used to get late in college, teachers used to ask his father about the same.

The father-son duo also shared a room in the same hostel. It was only when students started talking about them that the father and son were placed in different sections. Apart from politics he was active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and he left his law studies over busy schedule of RSS programmes. He was awarded a PHd in philosophy by Kanpur University in 1993. UNI