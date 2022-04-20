Vajpayee's Ashes To Be Immersed In Rivers In All UP Districts: CM

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a seven-day mourning in Uttar Pradesh over former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise and said that his ashes will be immersed in rivers in all districts of the state.

An official spokesman said that during the mourning period, the national flag on all government buildings in the state will fly at half mast.

The state's BJP government has also announced a public holiday on Friday in all government offices and schools.

The Chief Minister also announced special works will be initiated to keep the departed leader's memory alive at places connected to him like his native place Bateshwar, Kanpur where he studied, first parliamentary constituency Balrampur and 'karmabhoomi' Lucknow. --IANS