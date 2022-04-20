Vaishali Saewankar Appointed As CEO, Director Of Carnival Motion Pictures

Lucknow: Carnival Motion Pictures, part of prominent entertainment conglomerate Carnival Group, India has appointed Ms Vaishali Sarwankar as its new CEO & Director.

Ms Sarwankar who is moving to India after nurturing and leading various business ventures in Singapore for close to a decade, is refurbishing the whole structure and envisions this production house to make medium budget films attracting new talents from industry, creating a healthy eco-system and will report to Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Chairman, Carnival Group, a statement said here on Thursday.

The studio is already producing one Hindi movie slated to hit theatres by second quarter of this year and two regional films by the end of this year and has got a series of movies in pipeline for 2021. 'I am thankful to Dr Bhasi for his trust in the team and giving me this vital role to shape up the operations of the studio where we are free to think and explore new avenues,' Ms Sarwankar expressed her excitement when asked about her new role.

'I am glad that Vaishali will head Carnival motion pictures and her skills and expertise in the field will be key in achieving the lofty goals of the organization,' Chairman of Carnival Group Dr Shrikant Bhasi shared on behalf of the organisation.

Carnival motion pictures began its operations back in 2010 and have produced number of regional and Hindi movies. The first movie was Violin in Malaylam which released in 2011. Carnival has also produced some popular movies like 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Hindi, Marathi, English and 'Thackeray' a Hindi & Marathi film based on the life of Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray. Carnival's filmography includes Matinee, Hangover, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Mudhugauv, War Chhod Na Yaar and Edakkad Battalion 06, the statement added. UNI