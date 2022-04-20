Vaisakhi parade cancelled in Canadian city

Ottawa: A Vaisakhi parade which was to take place in the Canadian city of Surrey, has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was reported.

In a statement, the Surrey Vaisakhi organisers said that the cancellation of the April 25 parade was a "difficult decision" and made after "extensive consultation" with health officials and other authorities, reports the Vancouver-based City News.

"It''s disappointing in the sense that we feel bad for all the people... you know, the half a million people that gather. It''s a joyous celebration," said Moninder Singh, the lead organizer.

He looked forward to the parade, which is deemed as one of Metro Vancouver''s largest public events, returning next year.

Surrey is part of the Metro Vancouver area.

The Surrey Vaisakhi parade draws in a crowd of more than 500,000 people every year, City News quoted the organizers as saying.

The cancellation comes as Canada has reported 304 coronavirus cases, including Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She was tested positive last month.

The country has also reported one death due to the disease.

