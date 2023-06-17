Vagabond held for killing elderly man over petty issue in Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old vagabond was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday after allegedly killing a 70-year-old man by beating him to death in the Subzi Mandi area of Delhi.

Badal, who lived on a footpath near Delhi's Ghantaghar, was named as the accused.

On the morning of June 16 at around 2.45 a.m., a PCR call was received informing about a vagabond beating up an elderly person at the Barafkhana in Subzi Mandi, as described by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

"A police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the Hindu Rao Hospital, but he succumber to his injuries at 3.37 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Prasad, a resident of Kabir Basti," the DCP said.

"After extensive search and on the basis of specific inputs, Badal was arrested from the Roshanara Park on Friday," the police officer stated.

During questioning, it came out that the homeless man had gotten into a fight with some boys near the Ghantaghar and then went to Subzi Mandi, where other homeless people were sleeping.

"He found one elderly person sitting there. He told him to leave the place, but he didn't. He then got angry and landed repeated blows on the elderly man," the DCP said.

After beating the man, he ran away from the spot.

"The accused kept roaming in the area around the Kashmere Gate ISBT. In the evening, he returned to Subzi Mandi to check the condition of the victim and came to know from another vagabond that the elderly person had died. Then he went to the Roshanara Park to escape from the police," the officer said.—Inputs from Agencies