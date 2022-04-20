Vaccine for seniors at 18 pvt, 5 govt hospitals in B'luru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka health department has shortlisted 18 private and 5 government hospitals across Bengaluru for administering anti-Covid vaccines to senior citizens aged above 60 from Monday, an official said on Sunday.

"As per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, 18 private and 5 state-run hospitals across the city have been selected for giving anti-Covid vaccines to senior citizens above 60 years from Monday," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spokesman L. Suresh told IANS here.

As notified by the health ministry, private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per dose of the vaccine while it will be free at government hospitals.

"All senior citizens have to first register online for the vaccine on the Co-Win portal with their details and select the hospital where they would like to take the shot. They will be informed about the date and time when they have to report to the hospital of their choice for the first dose," said Suresh.

Citizens above 45 years of age with co-morbidities mentioned on the portal can also register for vaccination from Monday and select the hospital for the jab.

"Those eligible citizens who are unable to register online by themselves, can do so at any of our 196 civic ward offices across the city with details where our officials will assist them in doing the needful," said Suresh.

Vaccination will be done in government hospitals on four days - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in a week, while it will be given on all working days in private hospitals.

"The vaccine will also be given at all taluk and district-level hospitals and 2 private hospitals in the remaining 30 districts across the southern state," an official of the state health department said.

Cumulatively, 8,12,769 healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab across the state till Friday, accounting for 80 per cent of the 10,19,386 registered beneficiaries.

Vaccination has been suspended on Saturday and Sunday for upgrading the Co-Win portal to enable senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities to register online from Monday.

As the epicentre of the infection, Bengaluru has been accounting for about 50 per cent of the Covid cases across the state since the pandemic broke out on March 8, 2020.

Of the 9,50,730 positive cases across the state till Friday, 4,05,325 were registered in Bengaluru Urban district.

Of the 9,32,747 Covid patients recovered in the state till Saturday, 3,97,015 were from Bengaluru. Of the 12,326 patients who succumbed to the infection in the state till Saturday, 4,474 were from Bengaluru. Of the 5,638 active cases so far, Bengaluru accounts for 3,835.

