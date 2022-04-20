Vaccination in India cross 2.9 crore mark

New Delhi: "Total 9,74,090 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. on Saturday out of which 8,05,014 beneficiaries were administered first dose while 1,69,076 healthcare workers and frontline workers received second dose, as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night," the officials said.

The latest figure of inoculation has pushed the cumulative tally of the vaccine doses administered has reached 2,91,92,547.

"Those who have been inoculated include 73,31,498 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 42,58,297 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 72,96,474 frontline workers who have been administered first dose and 10,53,732 frontline workers who have been given the second does," the officials said.

Besides, 78,66,241 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 13,86,305 aged between 45 and 59 with specific comorbidities have also received their first dose of Covid vaccine so far in the on-going vaccination drive.

